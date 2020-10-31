Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Pune district reported 715 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 7,22,820, while 29 deaths increased the toll to 7,857, an official said on Friday.

Pune city accounted for 284 of the new cases followed by 161 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

"The caseload in PMC limits is 1,60,961, while it is 87,594 in PCMC. A total of 322 people were discharged during the day," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)