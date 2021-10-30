Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Pune airport which was closed for civilian operations for the last 14 days owing to runway resurfacing work, resumed its flight operations on Saturday.

"Military Engineering Services (MES) has completed the resurfacing of a portion of the runway at the Pune airport in a record time of 14 days. Earlier, such work would take around 28-35 days. The flight operations of aircraft resumed today," informed MES officials.

Earlier, the Pune airport was closed for fourteen days from October 16 to October 29 to complete the runway resurfacing work.

The runway was partially closed daily for 12 hours from October 26, 2020, to October 25, 2021, for the resurfacing work, in order to cause the least disturbance to civil aviation.

Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the runway operations, said that due to the rapidly deteriorating condition of the runway and associated operating surfaces at the Air Force Station, Pune, the runway resurfacing work had to be taken up urgently. (ANI)

