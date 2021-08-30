Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) An assistant sub inspector with the motor transport unit of Pune police allegedly committed suicide in his home in Hadapsar on Monday afternoon, an official said.

ASI Rajesh Mahajan, an ex-serviceman, was found hanging in his home and a suicide note recovered from the site was being probed, he said.

He said Mahajan (50) had lost his wife to an illness a couple of months ago.

