Pune, May 28 (PTI) The Pune-based college of a 19-year-old student, who spent over a fortnight behind bars for a social media post about the Indo-Pak conflict, said on Wednesday they have made separate arrangements for her semester exam.

She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which made scathing remarks against the Maharashtra government for “being bent upon ruining her life” and turning her into a “hardcore criminal”. The HC also pulled the college, Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, for “hurriedly” rusticated the student without allowing her to explain herself.

Also Read | '11 Years of Modi Govt-Sankalp Se Siddhi': BJP Unveils Nationwide Campaign to Commemorate PM Narendra Modi's Completion of 11 Years in Office, Will Spotlight Success of Operation Sindoor.

“As per the honourable High Court's order, her exam has been arranged in a separate classroom,” said Principal Kishor Patil in response to a text message from PTI.

Earlier, Patil had said the college issued her admit card on Wednesday, and she would be appearing for the exam on Thursday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Mentally Challenged Woman 'Raped and Impregnated' by Neighbour, Minor.

Sources in the college administration said a separate supervisor will be assigned for her exam, and two security guards, one male and one female, will accompany her on the campus for her safety.

The young woman's uncle also told PTI that she would be writing her paper on Thursday.

“As per the court's order, the college has made adequate arrangements for her. We will accompany her to the college and back home,” he said.

About the two papers that the student missed due to her arrest, sources from the college said the decision lies with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), to which the institute is affiliated.

When contacted, Prabhakar Desai, Controller of Examinations at SPPU, said the varsity has not yet received the court order. “We will go through the order once we receive it and take a decision in the interest of the student, as per the instructions of the honourable high court,” he said.

The B.Tech student from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by Pune police on May 9 over a social media post allegedly criticising the Indian government amid the Indo-Pak conflict. She was released from Yerwada jail on Tuesday after the HC granted her bail.

Following the registration of a case against her, the college had rusticated her.

However, the HC suspended the rustication order and came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for "being bent upon ruining her life" and turning her into a "hardcore criminal."

Her lawyer, Farhana Shah, said the student was released from Yerwada jail around 9.30 pm on Tuesday after completion of formalities. Her family members were present outside the jail for the emotional reunion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)