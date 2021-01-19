Pune, Jan 19 (PTI) A local court has dismissed a complaint filed by a city-based activist against Maharashtra BJP president and MLA Chandrakant Patil, alleging the latter had concealed information in an affidavit filed before the Election Commission (EC) during the 2019 polls.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class ) J S Kelkar recently dismissed the complaint, citing "no sufficient grounds" to proceed against the BJP MLA from Kothrud in Pune city for alleged offences.

The complaint was registered by the activist in the local court in August last year.

The court had then directed the Kothrud police to conduct an investigation and submit its report.

The activist had alleged Patil had hidden information about his ownership of two companies and an update about criminal cases pending against him in the affidavit submitted to the EC during the 2019 assembly elections.

"...as per the documents on record and report filed by the Kothrud police station under section 202 of CrPC, I am of the opinion that there are no sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused of alleged offences.

"Hence, the complaint is liable to be dismissed," the judge stated.

The CrPC section 202 relates to enquiry to determine whether a prima facie case is made out and whether there is sufficient ground for proceeding against an accused.

