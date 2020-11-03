Pune, Nov 3 (PTI) Pune district reported 546 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,25,212 on Tuesday, a health official said.

With 28 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,955, he added.

Also Read | Fire in Ghaziabad: Major Blaze Erupts at Slum, 15 Fire Tenders Engage in Firefighting Operation.

Also, 280 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection, the official said.

"Of the 546 cases, 247 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,62,091 cases so far.

Also Read | 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Kanta Prasad Ready to Apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan if Proven Wrong.

"With 133 new cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas rose to 88,129," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)