Pune, May 17 (PTI)Punedistrict reported 3,208 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,62,688, a health department official said.

He said the death toll reached 15,441 with108 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district in the last 24 hours.

Also, 2,790 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 3,208 cases, 684 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 4,49,987. With847 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 2,42,580," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,70,121, he said.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol tweeted that since the onset of the COVID-19 second wave, the city reported positive cases in three digits for the first time on Monday.

