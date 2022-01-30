Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 7,617 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, which raised the tally of infections to 14,06,073 and the toll to 19,461, an official said.

He said 3,896 cases were reported from Pune city, 2,133 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,155 in Pune rural and 147 in cantonment limits.

As of Sunday, the Pune district has 2,270 people admitted in institutional quarantine and 61,139 are in home isolation, the official added.

