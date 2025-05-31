Pune, May 31 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday remanded Nilesh Chavan, who was arrested from the Nepal border after he allegedly threatened the kin of Vaishnavi Hagawane, in police custody till June 3.

The Pune police on Friday detained Chavan from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj close to the India-Nepal border.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Rise to 2,710; 1,170 Discharged, 7 Deaths Reported, Says Health Ministry.

In the court, police sought his remand for five days, contending that they needed to recover data from his mobile phone. The police also claimed that Chavan has the mobile phones of Vaishnavi's husband and her sister-in-law.

After listening to both sides, the court sent Chavan to police custody till June 3.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Vaishnavi (26) allegedly committed suicide in Pune's Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws and others had tortured her for dowry. Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane was subsequently expelled from the NCP.

Chavan was on the run since a case was registered against him for allegedly threatening the Kaspate family with a gun after they went to his residence to take custody of Vaishnavi's baby. After Vaishnavi's death, her 9-month-old child was with Chavan, who is close to the Hagawane family, officials have said.

The Warje police have booked Chavan for showing a gun, while a case under the Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Bavdhan police station against him for not taking proper care of the child, an official had said on Friday.

Rajendra Hagawane, Vaishnavi's husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata, brother-in-law Sushil, and sister-in-law Karishma have been arrested in the alleged dowry harassment-suicide case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)