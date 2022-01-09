Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Pune recorded 4,029 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 14,890.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Saturday imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am with effect from January 10.

As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks in the state will remain closed until further orders. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will also remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in the state.

In addition to that, the government has now asked the private offices to operate at a 50 per cent capacity and only fully vaccinated employees' can attend the office physically.

A maximum of 50 persons are allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals and last rites, 50 in social, religious, cultural and political gatherings.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths. The active cases in the state stood at 1,73,238. (ANI)

