Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Pune police detained and questioned a drunken man for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shine, officers informed on Tuesday.

An officer said, "The man had called on helpline '112' asking for an ambulance but when he was told to dial '108' he got abusive and threatened to kill CM Shinde."

The police further informed that during the call, his wife took the phone and informed him that her husband is in a drunken state.

"During the call, his wife took the phone and informed the operator that the person is not in his senses and is drunk. Nonetheless, we took serious cognisance of the threat, we launched an investigation. The person was detained today and questioned," the officer said.

Further details are awaited and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

