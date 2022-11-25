Members of Maratha Mahasangh during protest against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Members of the Maratha Mahasangh have painted 'Jai Maharashtra' messages on buses operating between Maharashtra and Karnataka, to protest Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's remarks on the border dispute between the two states.

A group of members of Maratha Mahasangh were seen writing words like 'Jahir Nishedh' and 'Jai Maharashtra' with black paint on a Nippani-Aurangabad bus in Pune district on Thursday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Stabs Newly-Wed Wife to Death Over Dowry in Ajmer, Arrested.

They stood in front of the bus operating under the Karnataka State Road Transport and shouted slogans against Bommai.

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Karnataka Maharashtra border issue and his dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders," Bommai tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Sugarcane Field in Shahjahanpur, Probe Underway.

Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes.

"My government is capable of protecting the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also," Bommai had said.

Bommai claimed that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which are having a water crisis passed a resolution seeking their merger with Karnataka.

However, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister denied the claims and said that no such village has sought a merger with Karnataka in recent times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)