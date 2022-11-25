Ajmer, November 25: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife to death with a butcher’s knife following a quarrel over dowry in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday. The accused, 34-year-old Mukesh, has been arrested. The police said the fight between the couple started during breakfast over the money.

According to TOI, the couple had got married in October, a year after they met through common friend. The deceased, Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Throws Wife From Bike, Stones Her to Death in Ajmer After Fight; Surrenders

Just after the marriage, Kswani was fighting with Jenifer on the issue of Rs 2 lakh. He alleged that he s pend Rs 4 lakh on the ceremony of marriage and nothing was given to him by the family of Jenifer, police said. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Bitten by Poisonous Snake During Rituals on Astrologer's Advice, Loses Tongue in Erode

Kswani was regularly demanding Rs 2 lakh from Jenifer. Police said that neighbours stated that there was regular fight between the couple.

Police said a verbal spat broke out between the couple around 11 am on Wednesday after which Jennifer threatened Mukesh that she would inform her parents. He lost his cool and stabbed Jennifer multiple times with a sharp edge knife. The murder was so brutal that around a dozen deep wounds were recovered from the body of the victim. The accused told police that he got the idea of dumping the body from a crime serial which he was regularly watching.

The accused has been charged under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said. Police produced the accused in the court where they got the remand of the accused to verify other evidence.

