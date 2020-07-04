Pune, July 4 (PTI) Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 712 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, he assured.

The BJP leader has been frequetly visiting coronavirus hotspots and hospitals in the city.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone's First Look Revealed Ahead of Launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)