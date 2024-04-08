Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Pune Police has busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run at a spa parlour in the Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad and rescued four women with the arrest of two, including the spa owner.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area on Sunday and busted the prostitution racket operating under the guise of the massage.

According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Police Inspector, Devendra Chavan, the unit acted upon a tip-off that certain individuals operating under the spa businesses in Pimpri Chinchwad were coercing young women into prostitution.

Further, he said that acting on the information, the AHTU launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area. As a result of the operation, four women were rescued on Sunday from the prostitution racket, and two men were arrested, including the owner of the spa.

The accused individuals have been booked for offences under sections 3, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and IPC section 370(3), 34, at Hinjewadi Police Station, he added.

The successful operation was conducted under the directives and supervision of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doifode.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

