Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Pune Police conducted a search operation in a factory in the MIDC area in Pune on Tuesday and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 1100 crore from two godowns in the Vishrantwadi area and a factory from the MIDC area in Pune so far.

Three people were arrested in the case on Monday.

Pune CP Amitesh Kumar said, "We have recovered MD drugs worth Rs 1100 crore weighing around approximately 600 kg from two godowns in the Vishrantwadi area and a factory from the MIDC area. 3 people have been arrested as of now. Further investigation underway."

He further said that the police were trying to unearth the upward and downward linkages in the case.

"Operation is being carried out in different places in Pune and outside Pune and Maharashtra as well," he added.

He further said that yesterday a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case was registered.

"1 kg 750 grams MD was recovered worth 3.5 crores yesterday and an additional 55 kgs of MD was recovered after searches were conducted from two godowns in the Vishrantwadi area," he added. (ANI)

