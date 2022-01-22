Pune, Jan 22 (PTI) Pune on Saturday recorded 16,362 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the district to 13,29,378, while 15 deaths pushed the toll to 19,358, a health official said.

The district's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) was over 41 percent, he added.

Of the new cases, 8,246 were reported from Pune city, 4,875 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 3,241 from rural and cantonment areas, he said.

"As many as 11,951 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday. There are 89,673 active cases, including 2,866 who are hospitalized," the official informed.

