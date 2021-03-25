Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 6,432 in the last 24 hours to touch 4,92,694, while the day also saw 42 deaths and 1,200 people getting discharged, an official said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 3,286, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,811 and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas, he added.

Pune city now has a caseload of 2,47,629, while it is 1,28,747 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,16,318 in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

The district has so far seen 9,724 deaths.

