Pune, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Pune district in Maharashtra crossed the 15,000- markafter 823 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the highest rise in a single day, a health official said on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 15,004, while the death toll reached 584 after 15 people lost their lives to the infection during this period, he added.

"Of the 823 cases detected in the last 24 hours, 403 are from Pune city, 381 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 39 from rural and cantonment areas," the official said.

