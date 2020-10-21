Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) At least 1,020 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 35 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Wednesday.

With this, the district's caseload has risen to 3,16,776 and the toll reached 7,559, the official said.

Of the latest cases, 428 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,58,387 cases so far, he said.

Apart from this, 758 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Pune city, the official said.

Meanwhile, the addition of 244 new cases has taken the count of infections in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area to 86,114, he added.

