Kapurthala, Apr 13 (PTI) Two boys drowned in the Beas River while taking a bath near Verowal village here on Sunday, said police.

Two other boys are missing and efforts are on to search them, they said.

Also Read | India and Germany Agree To Expand Partnership in AI, Quantum Technologies and Green Hydrogen for Innovation and Sustainable Development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

A team of National Disaster Response Force and divers retrieved the bodies of Arshdeep Singh and Jaspal Singh, both aged 17 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)