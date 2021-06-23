Ludhiana, June 23 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others received serious injuries on Wednesday when a private bus rammed into a stationary truck loaded with iron rods on the GT road near Khanna, about 45 km from here.

Police said the bus was on its way to Ludhiana from Sitamarhi in Bihar.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarjangdeep Singh said the bus driver and a labourer died in the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

