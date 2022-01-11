Ferozepur, Jan 11 (PTI) The BSF on Tuesday thwarted an attempt of Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory by recovering 22 kilograms of heroin in three separate incidents in Ferozepur sector in Punjab, officials said.

One pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges was also recovered, they said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Woman Meting Out Cruelty on Another Woman Becomes a More Serious Offence, Jails Woman For Cruelty Against Daughter-in-Law.

In the first incident, the troops of 103 Battalion of the BSF recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 19.375 kg. The troops also recovered one pistol, one magazine and eight live cartridges, the officials said.

Sources said the BSF personnel on duty observed some suspicious movement ahead of border fencing near Border Out Post Amarkot along the Indo-Pakistan border during the early hours. Later a search operation was carried out during which 10 packets tied in yellow wrapping were recovered.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 153.70 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

Besides heroin and ammunition, 430 grams of opium was also recovered, they said.

The BSF troops also recovered one packet of heroin each in two other operations, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)