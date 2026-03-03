VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: The BRICS Melody International Music Project has announced an open competition inviting professional Indian musicians and ensembles specializing in traditional musical instruments to participate in a prestigious international cultural initiative. The selected artists will represent India at the international music festival to be held on April 25, 2026, in Moscow, Russia, and will contribute to the creation of a collaborative global music album titled "Melody of the BRICS." Applications will be accepted until March 15, 2026. International travel and accommodation expenses for selected participants will be fully covered by the organizers.

The BRICS Melody project aims to preserve and promote traditional musical heritage while strengthening humanitarian cooperation and cultural dialogue among BRICS nations. The festival in Moscow will bring together leading musicians representing traditional music schools and rare national instruments from across the BRICS countries, offering solo and ensemble performances that showcase the diversity and richness of their cultural heritage.

An important component of the project is the creation of the international music album "Melody of the BRICS." Each selected participant will record a composition performed on their traditional instrument, after which the individual tracks will be compiled into a unified album. This format will preserve the authenticity of each musical tradition while collectively presenting a musical portrait of the BRICS nations. The album is planned for distribution across digital platforms and will also be used in educational and cultural programs.

"The BRICS Melody project was conceived as a space of cultural dialogue in which music becomes a universal language of communication. Traditional musical instruments are the living history of nations, and it is through them that we can talk about cultural identity without words or boundaries," said Natalia Aksenova, Author and Project Leader.

To participate, professional musicians and ensembles must complete the official application form by March 15, 2026, providing information about themselves and their instrument. The project is being implemented by the Ulyanovsk Regional Branch of the Russian Youth Union in partnership with the Russia-BRICS Youth Cooperation Project Office, with the support of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives.

Under India's BRICS Presidency in 2026, the BRICS Melody Project will travel to India and the BRICS Youth Alliance will host the BRICS Melody Program in Gujarat, India later this year.

"We are proud to support India's participation in the BRICS Melody International Music Project through the BRICS Youth Alliance. After the festival in Russia, we are preparing to bring the next edition to India, where the project will expand to include youth masterclasses and collaborative residencies among BRICS musicians. Our vision is to build this into a sustained platform for cultural dialogue and youth-led artistic cooperation across BRICS nations." says Madhish Parikh, Founding Director of the BRICS Youth Alliance

For more information, interested applicants may visit the project's official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/bricsmelody or access the application form at https://forms.gle/iLYAQ4nTuGG4oESD8

