Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a major crackdown, Amritsar Police arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin, the Amritsar Police said on Saturday.

Among the arrested, Sarabjeet Joban has been identified as the kingpin of the network, with direct links to a notorious Pakistani smuggler named Rana.

"We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin. He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time," said Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press briefing.

The police investigation revealed that Sarabjeet had been actively involved in identifying drop locations for smuggling operations near the India-Pakistan border, particularly in the Ajnala sector.

Two of his aides, also from the Ajnala region, were arrested along with him. A juvenile involved in the network was also taken into custody.

According to police, Sarabjeet Joban had earlier entered the United States illegally, but was deported. After returning to India, he worked briefly as a school bus driver before becoming involved in the illegal drug trade.

"His links have emerged with a notorious Pakistani smuggler, Rana. They have smuggled and distributed many consignments of weapons and heroin," Bhullar further added.

The police are continuing their investigation to know more details about the network, its international connections, and the scale of smuggling operations.

"With more links being investigated, we are hopeful of recovering more weapons and drugs," said Bhullar.

Further investigation is still underway to know more details about the network. (ANI)

