Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday appointed Raj Lali Gill as the chairperson of the State Women Commission.

A notification in this regard was issued by the department of social security and women and child development.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) and (b) of Section-3 of the Punjab State Women Commission for Women Act, 2001, the governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Raj Lali Gill as the chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission, Chandigarh," said the notification.

