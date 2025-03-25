Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to prevent depleting water level of the state with the state government accusing the Centre of not helping it to conserve the state's water resources.

AAP MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Maan moved a resolution in the ongoing Budget Session of the Punjab assembly to recommend the state government to take immediate steps to check the depleting water level and protect the environment.

Water Resources Minister Brinder Kumar Goyal, while speaking on the resolution, highlighted initiatives of the AAP government to conserve groundwater and expressed disappointment over the Union government's "biased" approach.

Goyal said while the Union government consistently produces reports about declining water levels in Punjab, it has "never fulfilled" its responsibility to help conserve the state's water resources.

"Punjab requires Rs 17,000 crore for water courses work. If all water courses are constructed and underground pipes are laid, the state could save 20 per cent of its water," said the minister, adding that while many canals have been restored, they are not fully capable of carrying water.

A significant financial investment is needed for infrastructure and recharge systems, he stressed.

Goyal said for a state that lost its water for the nation, the Union government is not taking any concrete steps to address its water challenges.

Goyal said that during the previous Congress government's tenure from 2019 to 2022, Rs 2,046 crore was spent on canal infrastructure.

"In contrast, our government has invested Rs 4,557 crore from 2022 to 2025 on canal water conservation, infrastructure restoration and ensuring water reaches agricultural land, which is more than 2.25 times the previous expenditure," he said.

He said the state government had decided immediately upon forming the government to ensure water reaches agricultural land.

Previously, dam water was utilised at only 68 per cent, but now through the state government's efforts, it has increased to 84 per cent, said the minister, adding that the government has restored 17,072 water courses spanning 6,300 km, which had been dilapidated and non-functional for 30 to 40 years.

The government restored 79 canals extending 545 km, providing irrigation to 41,135 acres, he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar talked about crop diversification and reducing area under the water-guzzling paddy crop to prevent depleting underground water table.

