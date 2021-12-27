New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Following the formation of the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that the political circumstances have changed and the seat-sharing among the parties will be decided rationally.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said, "In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress chief), Sukhdev S Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt Chief) and I have decided that the three parties will contest the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 in an alliance and common manifesto."

Asked about the number of seats, BJP will contest, Shekhawat said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, it would be premature to comment on this subject. But, I can say that the dynamics have changed. Earlier we used to contest only 23-24 seats with Akali Dal but now the circumstances will not be the same. BJP is a national party, the largest party in the country and the world, everything will happen accordingly."

Ahead of Assembly elections, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

A joint manifesto of the allies is also expected to be unveiled ahead of the polls, he added.

Earlier on Monday, BJP National President JP Nadda, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, along with Shekhawat.

Speaking to reporters here today, Shekhawat said, "Today the party chief of all the three parties BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa met. We will fight the election in an alliance. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing. There will be a joint manifesto."

In November, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok congress' ahead of the Punjab assembly election.

BJP is all set to fight the election in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

