Ludhiana, Jan 2 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Saturday alleged that party leaders and workers were being attacked at the behest of the ruling Congress and blamed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Speaking at a protest rally here against the state government, Sharma cited an incident wherein some people unloaded a cow dung trolley in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud's house in Hoshiarpur on Friday.

He said such things won't be tolerated.

BJP leaders and workers are being "attacked" at the behest of the Congress, Sharma claimed.

"All those who attacked the house of Tikshan have been identified," he said.

Despite a case being registered in the matter, those who were behind this incident have not yet been arrested, he added.

Sharma also demanded that a criminal case be registered against Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his recent "provocative and inflammatory" statement on the ongoing farmers' protest.

The state BJP chief said the party would launch an indefinite 'dharna' here from Monday until the state government orders registration of a case against Bittu.

According to reports, Bittu recently said that the ongoing farmers' protest would not end "and to achieve our objective, we can even pile up bodies, shed blood and go to any extent."

Speaking at Saturday's protest rally, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Punjab Congress was trying to get the BJP cadres in the state to cow down but the ruling party would not succeed.

He said the Congress has "failed" to fulfil any of its election promises and is now trying to divert public attention from its failures by indulging in "mischief".

Earlier, a group of people from a Sikh organisation protested against the BJP for not accepting the demands of the agitating farmers.

Some Congress workers also held a protest at Samrala Chowk, about 500 yards from the venue of the BJP rally.

However, all protesters, both from the Sikh organisation and the Congress, were taken into preventive custody by the police, who had made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the BJP rally.

Former union minister Vijay Sampla, BJP leaders and former Punjab ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sud also addressed the rally.

