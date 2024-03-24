Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 24 (ANI): A delegation of the Punjab BJP met the state chief electoral officer on Saturday and urged him to let the Enforcement Directorate probe the liquor "scam" in Punjab, similar to Delhi.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, who was part of the delegation, alleged that the Delhi model of liquor policy has also been implemented in Punjab.

"Delhi model of liquor policy has also been implemented in Punjab. CBI has been investigating this matter. In 2022, on May 30, a meeting was held by Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha was also there and the Excise Minister and officers of the department attended the meeting and were ordered to implement it (the liquor policy)," Jakhar said.

A delegation of Punjab BJP has met the state chief electoral officer today and requested him to let ED probe into this case; otherwise, "we will also meet the Election Commission of India," the state BJP chief said.

Jakhar further claimed that the alleged liquor scam in Punjab is worth around thousands of crores.

"In Delhi, it is only about a loot of Rs 100 crores but here it's about thousands of crores. It is a matter of immense shame for the AAP who claims to be 'Kattar Imaandar' that 21 people have died from illicit liquor in the last 2 days and that too in the CM's constituency," said Jakhar.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case. (ANI)

