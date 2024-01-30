Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday conducted drone training in Amristar's Daoke village.

In the training, the villagers were taught how to identify a drone coming from Pakistan by its movement and sound.

Also Read | Who Are Kataib Hezbollah? The Iran-Backed Militia Blamed for Killing Three US Soldiers in Jordan.

"In this drone training, we were taught how to identify a drone coming from Pakistan by its movement and sound. If we speak in our village language, the sound of this drone is like the sound of a bee. When it goes above 50 metres, its sound becomes like the sound of a small bee," a villager (who got training in drone activities) told ANI.

"We were also told in this training that if anyone hears such a sound, they should immediately contact BSF and inform them so that the nefarious activities of Pakistan can be foiled. Our generation is being destroyed by these drones," the villager said.

Also Read | Land for Job Scam Case: ED Questions Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for Eight Hours (Watch Video).

"We request that BSF install a device that can detect the activity of this drone. After this training, we will give our 100 per cent to the BSF," added the villager. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)