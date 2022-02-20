Abohar (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Amid polling in Punjab for 2022 Assembly polls, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in the Abohar sector of Punjab on Sunday.

According to the official statement, observing suspicious movement ahead of the Border Security Fence in AOR of Abohar Sector, the troops fired to stop 'further misadventure' and the smuggler managed to flee away to Pakistan territory.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Homeless Man Stabs 20-Year-Old Youth to Death in Front of Wife During Robbery Bid in Hari Nagar.

"Further, during the search operation, troops recovered 3 packets of contraband suspected to be Heroin weighing 3 Kgs," said the BSF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)