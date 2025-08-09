Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 655 grams from a farming field near the international border.

As part of its continuous efforts to curb cross-border smuggling, the vigilant BSF troops today successfully recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight- 655 Grams) from a farming field ahead of the border fence. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and this recovery took place in the vicinity of the village of Nihalewala in the district of Ferozepur, BSF said in a release.

Earlier, vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the Punjab border, apprehending two narco-smugglers in Tarn Taran and recovering several drones and heroin consignments in separate incidents last week.

In the first incident on Sunday morning, alert BSF troops launched a search operation after the observation of a drone movement near the village of Kalsian in Tarn Taran. They succeeded in apprehending two smugglers hiding in a paddy field. Further, on their disclosure, the troops recovered 01 packet of heroin (gross weight: 610 grams) from an adjoining irrigated field. The heroin packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, indicating a drone drop.

In a separate incident, on Saturday, acting on specific intelligence input, BSF troops recovered a 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near the village of Barreke in the Ferozepur district.

In another such incident, continuing its relentless crackdown on cross-border smuggling, the vigilant BSF troops, in joint operations, apprehended two smugglers and recovered six rogue drones carrying heroin and weapon parts in multiple incidents along the Amritsar and Tarn Taran borders. (ANI)

