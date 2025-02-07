Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 7 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a drone from the border area of Amritsar in Punjab.

https://x.com/BSF_Punjab/status/1887566239112777942

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC to Hear PIL Against Aaditya Thackeray on February 19; Politician Responds.

Taking to X, BSF Punjab Frontier said on Thursday that based on specific intelligence input, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from the border area of Amritsar.

The drone, which had flown from the Pakistani side, was retrieved from Village Mahawa, District Amritsar, the BSF added.

Also Read | February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 7.

"In a series of successful operations against cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts using drones, BSF remains resolute in its commitment to curbing such crimes and safeguarding national security," the BSF added.

On February 2, the BSF apprehended two alleged smugglers in a drone-dropping case.

BSF troops achieved a significant success by apprehending two Indian smugglers in Gurdaspur district, acting on credible intelligence regarding drone activity from the Pakistani side.

"Setting up a well-planned ambush, BSF troops intercepted the suspects as they retrieved a consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone," BSF had said in a post on X.

https://x.com/BSF_Punjab/status/1885988884502482986

As per the BSF, The smugglers were found in possession of 550 grams of heroin, wrapped in a yellow packet with a hook, confirming it as a drone drop. Additionally, two mobile phones and a Hero Splendor motorcycle were seized.

The operation took place near village Chanduwadala, Gurdaspur, and both individuals were identified as residents of the same village.

This successful operation reaffirms BSF's relentless commitment to combating cross-border smuggling and countering the growing drone threat from Pakistan, BSF added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)