Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to introduce The Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025 to make sale of spurious seeds a non-bailable offence.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, an official statement said.

It said the Cabinet gave its nod to introduce The Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025 to ensure supply of high-quality seeds to the farmers of the state.

"There has been no amendment to Section 19 of the Seeds Act 1966 since its inception due to which the fines and penalties have no deterrence.

"So the Cabinet gave its nod to enact a Bill to amend the Seeds Act and insert Section 19A for contravention of Section 7 of the Seeds Act (Regulation of sales of seeds of notified kinds or varieties), enhancing the fine and penalty, and making it cognizable and non-bailable," the statement said.

As per the provision, the first offence by a company will invite punishment of one to two years and fine of Rs 5-10 lakh, and punishment of two to three years and fine of Rs 10-50 lakh for repeated offence.

"Similar misdeed by a dealer/person will invite a punishment of six months to one year and fine of Rs 1-5 lakh for the first offence and a term of 1 to 2 years and fine of Rs 5-10 lakh for repeated offence," the statement said.

Earlier, the fine was Rs 500 for first offence and Rs 1,000 and prison term of up to six months for repeated offence.

The Cabinet also gave concurrence for evolving a mechanism to provide land parcels (on sale or lease basis) for promoting industrial/business investment in the state.

The statement said there was lack of a formalised, time-bound mechanism for identifying and provisioning land parcels for investors seeking land.

So, a comprehensive mechanism has been approved with features like bi-annual digital land pool, investor facilitation for investment above Rs 200 crore, feasibility check, reserve price fixation, e-auction process, lease option, auction timelines and others.

In a major relief to the aspirants of Group 'D' posts, the Cabinet also gave approval to amendment in Rules 5 (b) and 5 (d) of the Punjab State (Group D) Service Rules, 1963, thereby enhancing the upper age limit of existing 35 years to 37 years.

The Cabinet also gave nod for introducing a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for the settlement of loans under interest-free loans, seed margin money, Punjab State AID to Industries Act, 1935, and the integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP).

Accordingly, there will be a complete waiver of principal and interest for loans under IRDP and Punjab State Aid to Industries Act, 1935.

The eligible units will be required to avail of the scheme and clear their dues within 180 days of publication of notice in newspapers.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also gave its nod to the ‘The Punjab Foodgrains Transportation Policy 2025' and ‘The Punjab Labour and Cartage Policy 2025' for the smooth and hassle-free transportation of foodgrains in the state.

The Punjab government through its state procurement agencies and FCI procures foodgrains from various designated centres/mandis.

According to the new policy, during the year 2025, foodgrain transportation works will be allotted through a competitive and transparent online tender system.

