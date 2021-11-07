Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday approved the 'Punjab Tissue Culture Based Seed Potato Rules-2021' to develop Punjab as a standard potato seed centre.

The centre would further help in achieving the target of agriculture diversification of the state government by increasing the potato acreage with the production of 4 LMT of potato from 1 lakh hectare, the cabinet said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Fisherman Killed in Firing by Pakistan Maritime Security Personnel Off Gujarat Coast, Says Police.

With this decision, Punjab has become the first state in the country to have the facility of tissue culture-based certification, which would further lead to developing the Jalandhar-Kapurthala belt as the export hub of potato.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved to introduce the 'Punjab Horticulture Nursery Bill-2021' in Vidhan Sabha Session by amending 'Punjab Fruit Nursery Act-1961'. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Conversion Racket: ATS Arrests Umar Gautam’s Son Abdullah For Allegedly Running Religious Conversion Syndicate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)