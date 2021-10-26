Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 26 (ANI): Assuring the industry leaders of creating a conducive ecosystem for investment in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday reiterated his government's commitment to act as a facilitator, showing zero tolerance for political or bureaucratic corruption, negative attitude, delays and inertia.

Delivering his keynote address at the Plenary Session of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here, the Chief Minister said that Punjab would live up to their expectations as it is the best place to do business in India.

Expressing his gratitude to all the visionaries who joined virtually on the first day of the two-days Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2021 on October 26-27 with the theme of 'Progressive Punjab-A story of Partnership, Delivery and Growth: Investors Reassured', the Chief Minister said their valuable suggestions and input would help the state government to further fine-tune the existing industrial policy by incorporating some requisite amendments to make it far more investor-friendly.

The Chief Minister further said that he comes from a humble background and had gone through the grill of day-to-day challenges faced by a common man and has first-hand knowledge of their problems. Channi said, "I have also seen the aspiring young generation of Punjab which wants to do something big and I am committed to fulfilling their dreams and am unable to do this without you....without your support."

He termed the industrialists as wealth creators in society and a source of opportunities to cherish the aspirations of the state's youth.

Exhorting the tycoons of industry, Channi said, "You have the capital, you have the risk-taking capacity and you have business ideas. I have the will, I have the intent and I have the commitment. I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or create hurdles in your business plans. Come let's team up to deliver the true potential of your organization and the state. Let's work together towards mutual growth and progress."

Channi aspired to further improve the state's ranking from top 10 to becoming top 5 states in the country in terms of attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). He said the state has developed a land bank of 6000 acres with Plug and Play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with the active participation of industry. Punjab Skill Development Mission has also been revamped to cater to futuristic skills for Industry.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister briefly enumerated the immense contribution of the country's topmost companies including International Tractors Limited with Japanese collaboration Yanmar India at Hoshiarpur, India's largest petroleum refinery in the private sector, HMEL at Bathinda, ITC's biggest food processing unit of North India at Kapurthala, Aarti Steel- a part of the global value chain of EV giant Tesla at Ludhiana, Sun Pharmaceutical facilities at Mohali in Tonsa, Trident Unit at Barnala and Hero Cycles in the industrial development of the state.

Channi said that all this would not have been possible without the great Punjabi spirit and congenial atmosphere in the state. (ANI)

