Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the beginning of the Martyrdom Week in Sikh history, starting from 06 Poh, and paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his family.

In a post on X, Mann recalled that Guru Gobind Singh Ji, along with his family, left Sri Anandgarh Sahib on this day, describing the period as a symbol of unparalleled sacrifice and inspiration for humanity.

" Today, from 06 Poh, the Martyrdom Week of Sikh history is about to begin. It was on this very day that the all-sacrificing, Tenth Master, blessed Guru Gobind Singh Ji, along with his family, had left the fort of Sri Anandgarh Sahib. The Mughal and hill kings' army commander came to Guru Sahib and pleaded with him to leave Anandgarh and depart, taking an oath that if Guru Sahib vacated the fort along with the forces, he would not say anything to anyone, and their war would end right there. Guru Sahib did not trust them and initially refused, but at the insistence of the Singhs, Guru Ji left the fort along with his family," he said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also paid tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, remembering their martyrdom for faith and religion.

"Today, we remember the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the sons of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, who at the tender ages of nine and six, sacrificed their lives for their faith and religion, refusing to succumb to any pressure. We pay homage to their sacrifice. To ensure that their heroic story is known to future generations and to commemorate their martyrdom, Prime Minister Modi declared December 26th as Veer Bal Diwas in 2022," he told reporters.

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, gave the world the Khalsa Panth and is known for his ethics. (ANI)

