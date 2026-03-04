Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Holi, people in Amritsar were seen celebrating the festival of colours with enthusiasm as people gathered to play and sing outside.

They applied vibrant shades of gulaal to each other as the sound of dhol manjira filled the air. People danced together to celebrate the festival and threw colours in the air, creating an atmosphere of joy.

The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann also extended his greeting on the occasion, wishing for the festival to bring happiness in people's lives.

In an X post, he said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all Punjabis and fellow countrymen. May this festival of colors bring every shade of happiness into your life, as I pray before the Almighty."

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered in Anandpur Sahib to celebrate the three-day-long Sikh festival of Hola Mohalla, which coincided with the festival of Holi. (ANI)

