Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday stated that he would hold a review meeting on Friday at 11 am to assess the flood situation in the state after heavy rains.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote that discussions would focus on the medical facilities being provided to residents, compensation measures, and concrete steps to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods.

"I will hold a meeting tomorrow morning at 11 AM to review the flood situation. In this meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the flood-affected areas will participate via video conference, and the Secretary and Chief Secretary will join by arriving at my Chandigarh residence. The meeting will discuss the medical facilities being provided to the people, compensation, and concrete steps to deal with the flood situation," CM Mann wrote.

Earlier in the day, following heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods across several districts of Punjab, doctors and healthcare staff from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, carried out a four-day relief mission from September 6 to 9, providing life-saving medical aid to thousands of affected people. The team covered multiple districts, reaching remote and waterlogged villages where no prior medical camps had arrived.

In total, the AIIMS Delhi team treated over 3,100 patients, conducted more than 400 blood sugar screenings, and distributed essential medicines, including antibiotics, antifungals, antipyretics, antihypertensives, antidiabetics, inhalers, multivitamins, and wound dressings.

Additionally, the flooding events have had a significant impact on animal populations in the Ajnala district of Punjab.

Earlier on Wednesday, Satish S. Khandare, IPS, ADG BSF Western Command, along with Atul Fulzele, IPS, IG BSF Punjab, conducted an extensive aerial recce of the flood-affected border districts of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Ferozepur.

According to a release, the mission focused on assessing the flood situation along the Punjab border and evaluate the extent of damage to border infrastructure.

During his visit, the ADG met with BSF officers in Gurdsapur and Ferozepur to discuss security measures being undertaken to safeguard the waterlogged border amidst challenging circumstances.

He also praised the efforts of the BSF units for providing free medical healthcare to the affected villagers and their livestock, and for carrying out immediate rescue operations to evacuate flood-affected people to safer locations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab.

The Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

Similarly, the Punjab government announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose lands were submerged and crops were damaged due to floods in the state, a statement from the CMO said.

"The Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose fields have been submerged under flood waters and whose crops have been damaged," the statement read. (ANI)

