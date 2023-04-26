Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada in which 10 police personnel and a driver were killed.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs.

In a statement issued here, Mann described the attack as a dastardly act, aimed at creating panic in the minds of people.

This inhuman and barbaric act should be condemned by one and all in the strongest words, said Mann.

He urged the central government to work on a comprehensive policy to deal with the Naxal problem.

