Chandigarh [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the Tourism and Cultural Affairs department to invite global tenders for the prestigious project 'Pind Babe Nanak Da' dedicated to the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Sultanpur Lodhi, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of this project here at his official residence, Mann asked the department to engage the world-acclaimed architects for the construction of this iconic project to come up over an area of 40 acres at cost of Rs 500 crore.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing To Reduce Excise Duty on Fuel.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also directed the Tourism department to complete the upcoming Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial at Sri Anandpur Sahib positively by December 2022, while chairing another meeting of the Anandpur Sahib Foundation.

He also asked the department to ensure quality construction of this prestigious project as per the stipulated specifications approved by the competent authority, which is coming up in the complex of Virasat-e-Khalsa at a cost of Rs 13 crore over an area of five acres.

Also Read | Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer Posts at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

Notably, valiant Sikh General Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) was a devout Sikh of Dasmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who brought the severed head (Sis) of the Ninth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib from Chandni Chowk, Delhi to Sri Kiratpur Sahib.

Likewise, the Chief Minister also asked the department to complete the Nature Park being set up within the precincts of Virasat-e-Khalsa by positively by December this year at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Mann said this project would be a centre of attraction for people visiting here in general and especially for nature lovers.

The Chief Minister while presiding over the first meeting of the Amritsar Cultural and Tourism Development Authority reviewed the progress of various heritage and tourism cultural sites including Golden Temple Plaza in the holy city of Amritsar.

Emphasizing the religious and historical importance of the holy city of Amritsar, the Chief Minister asked the department to complete all the ongoing works under the authority at the earliest so as to showcase Amritsar as a global tourism hub. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)