Mohali, Jul 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated an ultra-modern 15 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) capacity sewage treatment plant worth Rs 145.26 crore in Mohali.

Mann said latest technology has been used in setting up of this plant which will be further replicated in the other parts of the state soon.

He said the motive is to save the precious water of the state by ensuring optimum utilisation of the waste water also.

Citing the example of Singapore, the CM said the country is using micro filter technology to make rain water drinkable.

The state government is making similar efforts to save the water of Punjab for the coming generations, said Mann, who was accompanied by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

After the formation of the AAP government in the state, steps have been taken to save the environment, rejuvenate the canal system and take other exemplary steps for the well-being of society, he said.

Mann said similar efforts are being made to ensure that the water is treated with the best ever available technology to save it for coming generations.

As prevention is better than cure, so such steps are being taken to ensure that this precious natural resource is saved, he said.

Quoting a verse 'Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat' from Gurbani, the CM said the great Gurus have equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother.

Now the time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of Gurbani in our lives for restoring the pristine glory of the state by resolving to save the environment of the state.

He said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause, adding that the people of state should support the state government by planting more and more trees.

The Punjab government is taking benefit of the vision of Kejriwal, who has already proved mettle by giving good governance in the national capital, Mann said.

Punjab is being immensely benefited from the expertise of Kejriwal, who has taken several path breaking initiatives in Delhi, he said.

AAP leader Kejriwal said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that a 15 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) capacity STP is being inaugurated here.

Kejriwal announced that a major facelift will be given to the state in the coming few months on a mission mode.

In order to give impetus to development of cities, a complete roadmap has been prepared, said Kejriwal.

Starting from this December, the state government will ensure water supply, sewerage facility, cleanliness, roads, lights and STP in 166 cities of Punjab, he said.

Referring to the STP, he said this plant has been upgraded using advanced nutrient removal technology, adding that in addition to the 15 MGD STP, a 5 MGD capacity ultra filtration tertiary treatment plant has also been established.

He said this is Punjab's first ultra filtration plant and the treated water from this plant will be used for various purposes such as irrigation, road cleaning, toilet flushing, and other municipal uses.

Kejriwal said the use of treated water will reduce dependence on fresh water, thereby helping in the conservation of underground water resources.

To reduce electricity consumption, a 1 MW (megawatt) capacity solar power plant has also been installed at the site, he said.

Keeping in view the projected population growth and urban development in Mohali over the next 20 years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has established this sewage treatment plant using a scientific approach.

