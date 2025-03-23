Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday laid the foundation stone of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Medical College here.

The medical college, being built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, will offer 50 MBBS seats.

According to an official statement, Punjab's Doaba region will get its third medical college within 36 months as CM Mann laid the foundation stone of the medical college here.

Mann had earlier laid the foundation stones of medical colleges in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

The SBS Government Medical College will be attached to the District Civil Hospital, the statement said.

The District Civil Hospital in SBS Nagar currently lacks specialized medical facilities. With the establishment of the medical college, specialist and super-specialist doctors will be available round-the-clock, it said.

CM Mann also addressed a gathering during a state level function in Khatkar Kalan here to mark martyrdom of the three legendary martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

He paid homage to the revolutionary freedom fighters and said that the state government is making concerted efforts to perpetuate the legacy of these legendary martyrs for coming generations.

The Punjab government has decided to construct SBS Government Medical College at a cost of Rs 300 crore as a tribute to these martyrs, the CM said.

The three revolutionary freedom fighters joined hands to oppose British rule, with Singh throwing a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in April, 1929. The bomb was not intended to kill anyone but to highlight their protest.

They were hanged on this day in 1931. All three of them were less than 25 years old at the time of their deaths.

CM Mann said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for fulfilling the dreams of the three revolutionaries.

"Due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," he said.

He said that none of the previous government had bothered about naming this airport after the great martyr but after assuming the charge the AAP government accorded top priority to it.

Mann further said that naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

The chief minister bemoaned that the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh still remain unfulfilled "as corruption, nepotism and poverty still rule the roost".

According to the official statement, while citing an example, said that "the souls of these martyrs must have been shocked when they see huge loads of cash being recovered from houses of the high officers and judges".

Mann, however, did not take any names.

The CM said that these martyrs had not laid their lives so that rampant corruption was prevalent in the country.

He said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for realizing dreams of the martyrs and added the AAP government has provided free power to 90 percent households.

CM Mann said that 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' have been opened across the state where more than three crore patients have got free treatment.

He said the state government has given government jobs to more than 52,000 youth completely on the basis of merit.

On the occasion, he also paid respects to B R Ambedkar, and said that as per the ideology of 'Baba Saheb', the state government is empowering the weaker sections of society by imparting quality education to them.

