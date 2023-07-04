Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire.

This was the second such act of violence within months, drawing strong condemnation from the US government which termed it a "criminal offence".

The Congress also condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco and called on the Centre to work with host governments to take necessary steps to protect India's diplomatic missions and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

A video of the incident by Khalistani supporters dated July 2 was posted on Twitter.

The video of the incident posted on Twitter, with the words "violence begets violence" emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month.

