India News | Punjab CM to Raise Issue of Displacing Sikh Families to UP Counterpart and Amit Shah

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he has taken cognisance of reports of attempts by the Uttar Pradesh government to displace more than 30,000 Sikh farmers by taking over their hard-earned arable land, and added that he will take up the issue with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per an official release, Captain Amarinder expressed serious concern over some media reports suggesting that the Sikh families were being sought to be displaced after living in UP for three generations.

Also Read | India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"If the reports were correct, it was undoubtedly a matter of worry. Any such act was against the federal structure of India and its constitutional polity, which gave every Indian the freedom to live in any part of the country," he said.

Captain Amarinder said he would write to both Shah and Yogi Aditynath to ascertain the truth of the matter and get to the bottom of it.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket.

"Any administrative problems in land ownership of these families could be resolved by following the due process of law, without resorting to such harsh measures. Forcing people out of the land which they had been tilling for three generations is definitely not a solution," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)