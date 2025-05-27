Mohali, May 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to the sub-registrar office in Mohali to check the progress of the implemented 'easy registration' scheme for property registration.

The purpose of the visit was not to find faults with the officers but to further streamline processes in government offices, he said.

Mann on Monday launched an 'easy registration' system in Mohali to facilitate hassle-free and transparent property registration.

He said this might be the first time the people of Punjab have seen a chief minister visiting government offices in this manner.

The aim is to ensure the well-being of the people by providing citizen-centric services in an efficient and transparent way, he said.

Mann noted that he wanted to personally evaluate the outcomes of the project and oversee the functioning of the sub-registrar office.

Describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the country, he said it has been launched to ensure that property registration is smooth and hassle-free.

Reiterating benefits of the scheme, the CM said it promotes self-reliance, reduces dependency on private deed writers, and empowers citizens to handle their transactions independently.

The CM announced that the system will be rolled out across the state by July 15. A trial phase will be conducted in every district from July 15 to August 1, and full implementation is scheduled to begin on August 1, ensuring smooth and accessible property registration services for all citizens.

