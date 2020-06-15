India News | Punjab CM Writes to PM, Seeks Fiscal Aid of Rs 80,845 Crore

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking fiscal aid to the tune of Rs 80,845 crore from Centre, along with non-fiscal assistance on various counts to secure livelihoods of the people.

The non-fiscal component of the aid would include the waiver of long-term CCL(Crash Credit Limit) debt, an upward revision of capital outlay, targets under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other major flagship programmes of the government, in addition to revamping of Inter-state Migrant Workers Act and amendments to Labour Reforms to ensure full protection of civil liberties and basic rights of agriculture and industrial labourers.

"The Centre's urgent intervention was needed to avert any major socio-economic upheaval in the coming future, as also to assure our next generations of safe living and security of livelihood in the country," said the Chief Minister.

In his detailed memorandum, Captain Amarinder has drawn to the need for administrative, structural, and even statutory changes to ensure the safety and security of people in the new normal, given that the pandemic is here to stay for a long time. The new normal has also necessitated changes and repurposing in government programmes to meet the challenges of the present crisis, he added.

"Realizing the need and imperatives of the new normal, the state Punjab has made a quick assessment of the requirements for rapid transformation that it needs to undertake in the current scenario," read the letter.

"It surely indicates the multiple dimensions and magnitude of financial and economic upheaval that the states have to face and respond," it read.

Further, the Chief Minister underlined the push needed for MSMEs of India, including interest waiver, broader ESI/ EPF contribution, higher interest subvention and expeditious GST refunds. Similarly, the power sector needs several policy interventions by the Government of India, he stressed. (ANI)

