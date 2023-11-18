Chandigarh, November 18: The Officer on Special Duty (Public Relations) of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann, Manjit Singh Sidhu, has resigned from his post with immediate effect. In his resignation letter, Singh cited health issues.

However, as per sources, his resignation was approved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday. AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab in 2024: Punjab CM Mann.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)