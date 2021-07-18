New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle in Punjab Congress, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from the state are scheduled to meet at the party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's residence in Delhi on Sunday to discuss issues related to state unit of the party.

"We have invited all (Congress) MPs from Punjab for a meeting to devise a strategy on farmers' issue and to discuss some important issues related to the (Punjab) Congress," Bajwa told ANI.

The meeting came amid the heightened political buzz about possible organisational changes in the Punjab Congress. While Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to head the Punjab unit of the party, 4 working presidents will be appointed with him, the sources said.

Incidentally, the meeting also comes a day after Bajwa, along with Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh and state Cabinet Minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi met Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh at his residence.

On Friday, sources have said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing apprehensions about the possible appointment of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC chief.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. (ANI)

